Dr. Karen Carrasquillo Receives GPLI Practitioner of the Year Award

Dr. Karen Carrasquillo

This award reflects a shared commitment to advancing customized specialty lens care.” — Dr. Karen Carrasquillo

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSightannounced that Karen Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, has received the 2026 Naomi “Jo” Svochak GP Practitioner of the Year Award from the GP Lens Institute (GPLI).The GPLI provides the award to a distinguished professional for outstanding expertise in fitting customized contact lenses to benefit patients with improved vision and corneal health, and to advance the contact lens field.“I’m deeply honored to be recognized as practitioner of the year by the GPLI and my peers,” said Dr. Carrasquillo. “This award reflects a shared commitment to advancing customized specialty lens care—expanding access to life-changing technology while empowering practitioners worldwide with the education and tools needed to elevate patient outcomes.”Dr. Carrasquillo is the Chief Innovation and Education Officer at BostonSight. During her tenure, she has treated patients, led a team of optometrists, developed a standardized PROSEtreatment fellowship program, launched specialty lens products, developed advanced lens features, built global partnerships, and shared educational expertise to improve patient care. She also developed FitAcademy, a world-class international education program that has trained hundreds of residents and practicing eye care professionals. She is an oft-requested speaker at industry conferences and events, has published more than 50 articles, book chapters, and papers, and has won multiple professional awards.About BostonSightBostonSight is a nonprofit eye healthcare organization that advances the treatment of irregular corneas and ocular surface disease through specialty lenses. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes via innovative specialty lens designs, education, and technology have saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org About GPLIThe GP Lens Institute (GPLI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing the eye care community with unbiased education and practice-building resources to realize the full benefits and advantages of GP and custom soft contact lenses. To learn more, visit gpli.info.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.