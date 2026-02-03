Michelle Thezin Kong, O.D., Joins BostonSight as PROSE® Provider

Michelle Kong, OD

Will expand capacity at the BostonSight Needham PROSE Clinic

By expanding our team, we can meet the growing demand for our specialized care. Dr. Kong’s impressive training reflects the deep commitment to excellence in patient care that defines BostonSight.” — Sara Yost, President and CEO

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSightannounced today that Michelle Thezin Kong, OD, has joined BostonSight as its newest PROSEProvider. Dr. Kong joins existing PROSE Providers Drs. Bita Asghari, Karen Carrasquillo, Alan Kwok, and Chirag Patel.Dr. Kong received her Doctor of Optometry from the University of California (UC) Berkeley and completed her residency with programs at the New England College of Optometry, the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, BostonSight, and Andover Optometry on Central. Dr. Kong also completed clinical internships at the California School for the Blind, UC Berkeley Meredith Morgan Eye Center, the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, and West Oakland Health Center. Most recently, she practiced at Atrius Health, where she fit patients with specialty lenses.“Welcoming Dr. Kong to our clinical team is incredibly exciting for BostonSight and for the patients we serve,” said Sara Yost, President and CEO of BostonSight. “By expanding our team, we’re able to meet the increasing demand for our specialized care, and Dr. Kong’s impressive training reflects the deep commitment to excellence in patient care that defines BostonSight.”Dr. Kong is a GPLI Resident Advisory Board Member and is fluent in English and Burmese.About BostonSightBostonSight is a nonprofit eye healthcare organization that advances the treatment of irregular corneas and ocular surface disease through specialty lenses. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes via innovative specialty lens designs, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org

