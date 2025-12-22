ATWEC Technologies Introduces ZenCAM Plus AI Dashcam Solution

Advanced AI Technology Expands SafeBus AlertTM Solution for Schools & Child Care Providers

ATWEC Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:ATWT)

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --a leader in child safety, vehicle, and connected technology solutions (the “Company”), todayannounced the launch of ZenCAM PlusTM, a next-generation, AI-powered dashcam developed byits SafeBus Technologies, Inc. subsidiary. The new product significantly enhances school bus andchild transportation safety through advanced real-time video, AI-driven analytics, and cloud-connected communications.The ZenCAM PlusTM is a major addition to the SafeBus Alert Solution, theCompany’s established GPS tracking and child safety platform used byschools and transportation providers across North America. The cloud-connected dashcam delivers real-time LiveVueTM video streamingbetween the vehicle and the transportation office, along with two-wayvoice communication to support rapid response and operational visibility.Equipped with high-quality road-facing and cabin-facing cameras, ZenCAM Plus provides accuratetrip documentation, including Hyperlapse video recording and playback of each route. Its industry-leading AI capabilities detect unsafe driving behavior in real time, enabling proactive coaching,improved driver performance, and enhanced student safety.As part of its broader operational plan, the Company intends to re-launch its vehicle technologiesdivision in January, under the leadership of Stuart Barton, President of its SafeBus Technologiessubsidiary. The renewed division will incorporate ATWT’s legacy vehicle safety products, includingKiddie Voice, KV-3, and KV-X systems, alongside its next-generation SafeBus offerings. ATWT’sBoard of Directors is currently raising capital to support and expedite the division’s launch,positioning the Company for expanded operational activity in early 2026.Additional features include integrated WiFi hotspot functionality, real-time GPS tracking, andBluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon compatibility. Using BLE technology, ZenCAM Plus cansupport passenger identification by verifying when students board or exit the vehicle, an importantsafeguard for day care centers and elementary school transportation.“ZenCAM Plus represents a meaningful step forward in how we protect children during dailytransportation,” said Stuart Barton, President of SafeBus. “By combining AI-driven insight with real-time communication and visibility, we are giving schools and transportation teams practical toolsthat promote safer driving, greater accountability, and peace of mind for parents.”ZenCAM Plus can be deployed as a standalone solution or as a seamless enhancement to the fullSafeBus Alert Solution. The product is now available to schools and day care centers throughoutthe United States and Canada.Shareholders and other investors can find additional information about ZenCAM Plus and SafeBusTechnologies on the Company’s website at www.atwec.com and www.safebustech.com About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ATWT):ATWEC Technologies, Inc., the parent of The Birch Company, Assembled Products, and SafeBusTechnologies, is a child safety and security technology company headquartered in Memphis, TN, inbusiness since 1979. ATWT develops and deploys innovative technologies designed to protectchildren and deliver peace of mind to parents, educators, and transportation providers.Safe Harbor StatementThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that maycause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakesno obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.For more information, please contact:

