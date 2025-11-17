ATWEC Technologies Names Stuart Barton to Board of Directors

Former SafeBus Tech President to Lead Vehicle Technologies Division in 2026

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- a leader in the construction and vehicle technologies industries (the “Company”), today announced that it has elected Stuart Barton as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Barton previously served as president of the Company’s SafeBus Technologies, Inc. subsidiary in Atlanta until November 2023, and has key knowledge and decades of experience across vehicle markets.Mr. Barton is a global strategy and partnership executive with more than 30 years of experience leading initiatives across FinTech, SaaS, Insurance, and International Benefits. A Certified Master Consultant from IMPAC University and graduate of the University of Georgia, he is recognized for building cross-border partnerships, guiding corporate expansion, and advancing operational excellence.Barton has held executive roles with Snoop Drive, Marathon, and BFE Consulting, and serves on multiple boards, including Multinational African Partners and ATWT OTC. He is widely regarded for his diplomatic leadership and ability to align business, governmental, and investor interests worldwide.“We’re blazing trails!” Barton joked, referring to the familiar mantra of founder and original CEO Alex Wiley. Seriously, this team is really moving fast and focused. We are going to capitalize on today’s incredible opportunityto protect kids and give parents valuable peace-of-mind for everyday life.”Barton will work closely with current CEO Josh Ploch and CCO Darnell Stitts, and is set to return in December to help lead ATWT’s vehicle technologies division and specialized product line. The Company will continue to identify undervalued assets for partnership or acquisition growth under its new Holdco strategy.Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to ATWT’s election of Stuart Barton to its Board of Directors on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company’s website, www.atwec.com About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ATWT):ATWEC Technologies, Inc., the parent of The Birch Company, Assembled Products, and SafeBus Technologies, is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed unique child safety technology which protects children and gives parents and teachers ‘peace of mind’. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol “ATWT”, and the Company’s website is www.atwec.com About The Birch Company:The Birch Company is a leading innovator in the housing and construction industries, dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable homes, high-end custom homes, and commercial construction projects to its customers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Birch Co. is at the forefront of modern building solutions throughout the US.Safe Harbor Statement This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as may, future plan or planned will or should expected, anticipates, draft, eventually or projected.You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-lookingstatements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s disclosure information.All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trademarks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their ownersbenefit, without intent to infringe.For more information, please visit www.atwec.com , or contact

