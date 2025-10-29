ATWT Looks to Expand Board of Directors and Implement Strategic Changes

Company Unveils Plan for Diversification and Rapid Growth via Multiple Acquisitions

ATWEC Technologies, Inc (OTCMKTS:ATWT)

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- a leader in residential construction and vehicle technologies (the “Company”), today unveiled its plan to implement rapid strategic corporate changes, including the launch of a new business model, expanding its Board of Directors, and changing its name and trading symbol, as it seeks to uplist its stock to Nasdaq by year-end 2026.The Company’s Board of Directors, led by new CEO Josh Ploch, unanimously approved the agenda, including the Company’s new business plan and corporate vision, focusing on building the organization through ‘growth by acquisition’, in order to increase assets and overall shareholder value.As part of this evolution, ATWT will diversify its portfolio beyond its core subsidiary, The BirchCompany, a trusted name in residential construction.The Company has identified several potential acquisition targets, and is now engaged in negotiations for either purchase or joint venture with two profitable US-based companies, intended to bolster the Company’s core businesses.The transition to a holding company framework will allow ATWT to explore investments in complementary industries, which will in turn foster innovation and long-term value creation for shareholders.Ploch discussed the Board’s new strategy further, stating “Our vision is to turn ATWT into a dynamic organization, dedicated to building a well-roundedportfolio of companies that harness cutting-edge technologies and creativemarket opportunities, positioning them for sustained success in their respective markets. Our entire team is pressing ahead with a renewed sense of urgency, and shareholders can expect further details of our plan and our target acquisitions to be released in the near future.”The Company has begun its search for highly skilled, dynamic business executives in order to provide strategic direction and leadership as it grows its management team for 2026 success. ATWT has tentative plans to expand the Board by adding 2-3 highly qualified new members in the coming months. Additionally, the Company is now working to finalize a short-term funding plan to obtain critical working capital, which will be utilized to strengthen operations,pay necessary short-term liabilities and reach accounting and legal compliance in timely fashion. This will allow ATWT to achieve “Current Information” status on the OTC Markets, enabling its name change and new stock symbol, inanticipation for an uplist to a national market in 2026. The Company plans to announce specific details on the plan in the weeks ahead.Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to ATWT’s plan for strategic changes and expansion of its management team on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company’s website, www.atwec.com About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ATWT): ATWEC Technologies, Inc., the parent of The Birch Company, Assembled Products, and SafeBus Technologies, is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since its founding in 1979. ATWT has developed unique child safetytechnology which protects children and gives parents and teachers ‘peace of mind’. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol “ATWT”, and the Company’s website is www.atwec.com About The Birch Company:The Birch Company is a leading innovator in the housing and construction industries, dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable homes, high-end custom homes, and commercial construction projects to its customers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Birch Co. is at the forefront of modern building solutions throughout the US.Safe Harbor StatementThis release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statementsare made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements; describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as may, future. plan; or planned; will; should; expected; eventually; or projected.You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements,including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s disclosure information.All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trademarks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their ownersbenefit, without intent to infringe.For more information, please visit www.atwec.com or contact:

