BDMT GLOBAL LAUNCHES U.S. GATEWAY TO NINE TOP INNOVATORS WITH CUTTING-EDGE SOLUTIONS FOR LOCAL HEALTHCARE CHALLENGES

The BDMT Global + MEDevice Boston Innovator Summit Featured Panels, Posters, and More elecell Won the Franklin Visionary Award for 'Product of the Year'

S. Korean innovations received acclaim and 'Product of the Year' award from U.S. leaders after discussions on technologies’ potential to help community care

BDMT is dedicated to providing a solid gateway for both innovators and leaders to accelerate their vision to meet unmet needs and overcome healthcare challenges.” — Suzy Im, Managing Partner at BDMT Global

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDMT Global —an award-winning, Boston-based business development and marketing firm bringing tomorrow’s innovation today with turnkey market expansion expertise—announced the first successful launch of the Top Innovators Series at the BDMT Global + MEDevice Boston Innovator Summit, propelling nine top innovators to gain U.S. recognition, including the event's prestigious 'Product of the Year' award. The series was launched during MEDevice Boston, held from September 30 to October 1. The Top Innovators Series is an extension of BDMT’s DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration) movement , launched in 2023 with Mayo Clinic as the inaugural sponsor. DAC has evolved into a strong channel for partnership opportunities across different ecosystem members.“BDMT is dedicated to providing a solid gateway for both innovators and leaders to accelerate their vision to meet unmet needs and overcome healthcare challenges – and has become a main channel to launch products and technologies to achieve these goals,” said Suzy Im, Managing Partner at BDMT Global. “The recognition these innovators received from U.S. healthcare leaders validates both the quality of their technologies and the urgent need for solutions that address specific American healthcare challenges.” BDMT created a variety of opportunities to connect innovators and healthcare leaders through panel discussions with industry experts such as Sonal Matai, President of KARL STORZ North America, and Dr. Alexander J. Blood, Cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Co-Founder of AIwithCare, along with innovation-focused investor pitch sessions, spotlight presentations, networking receptions, and more.For the first time, BDMT Global also brought together S. Korean innovators to pitch their cutting-edge solutions in front of U.S. healthcare decision-makers at the NEMIC Investor Pitch & Reception. At the Innovation Spotlight, innovators took the stage to present their solutions, which were also centrally featured in the event’s Innovation Center Showcase. Top innovators were also invited to share their vision as featured media guests on the MEDevice Insider podcast.“We are committed to helping innovators create many opportunities to be recognized, while providing U.S. leaders with the opportunity to find innovations needed to improve our current healthcare challenges," said Im. During the event, elecell’s breakthrough Chronic Wound Health Patch was crowned the Franklin Visionary Award winner for 'Product of the Year, ' an honor judged by U.S. industry experts.Featured innovations included Bioneer, MDx solutions advancing global diagnostics for TB & beyond; Coreline Soft, AI-assisted diagnostics from a single CT scan; elecell, biometric electrical stimulation for wound healing; ENcell, biopharma for advanced cell & gene therapies; MindsAI, biotech and AI all-in-one mental health solution; Nemesis, intelligent biosignal processing solutions; Orange Biomed, breakthrough microfluidics for monitoring diabetes; ROEN Surgical, surgical robotics with a flexible ureteroscopy system; and Seven Point One, an AI-powered dementia screener using one-minute speech.About BDMT GlobalFounded in 2014, Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global is led by a group of award-winning experts. BDMT Global combines outsourced business development (BD) and marketing expertise (MT) to help companies entering new markets, offering strategic go-to-market plans, business development, and full marketing execution services. BDMT Global aims to bring "tomorrow’s innovation today" by bridging the gap to help meet healthcare challenges through fast-tracking collaboration opportunities around the world.BDMT launched the DAC (Digitization, Automation, and Cross-Industry Collaboration) movement in 2023 with Mayo Clinic as the inaugural sponsor, and partners including EarlySense, MassBio, Elo Health, Shakespeare Telehealth, and more to become an industry innovation gateway. DAC is designed to solve critical healthcare challenges by fostering collaboration between global innovators and U.S. ecosystem players. Under DAC, BDMT enables one-stop destinations for partnership opportunities across different ecosystem members. In 2025, BDMT partnered with MEDevice Boston to launch the BDMT Global + MEDevice Boston Innovator Summit, further expanding the DAC movement.Learn more about BDMT Global: https://bdmtglobal.com About MEDevice BostonMEDevice is a one-of-a-kind expo and education event that unites engineers; business, technology, and cybersecurity leaders; disruptive companies; and innovative thinkers from startups and top medical device OEMs in a focused environment to enable hands-on product discovery, facilitate partnerships, and accelerate progress.The community comes together in Boston, the #3 MedTech hub in the country, to share new innovations, educate each other on what's new in the industry, collaborate on new ideas, and partner to move the industry forward.Learn more about MEDevice Boston: https://www.medeviceboston.com

