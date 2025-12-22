Oxagile Expands Fintech Portfolio With End-to-End Lending Software Development Services

The new line of services aims to help financial institutions streamline and automate digital lending with secure, compliant, and scalable apps and workflows.

NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A major driver of today's fintech scene with a projected revenue of $590bn by the end of 2025, digital lending continues to grow at a double-digit annual rate. While customers appreciate the convenience of near-instant online borrowing and buy-now-pay-later options, lending providers benefit from advanced automation, AI-assisted underwriting, higher approval volumes, and reduced default rates.

In response to the steadily rising demand in this space, Oxagile is expanding its fintech portfolio with a dedicated line of lending software development services. Drawing on the company's multi-year experience delivering complex, high-load solutions across many industries, Oxagile's new lending software development practice combines deep technical expertise with a profound understanding of the lending business, its key workflows, compliance requirements, and market-specific challenges.

Oxagile offers a broad range of professional services tailored to key lending niches:

- Commercial (B2B) lending solutions optimized for omnichannel data aggregation, deep automation, and stringent regulatory compliance

- Consumer lending software with multi-platform access and accelerated risk assessment workflows

- Mortgage origination and servicing solutions with heavily automated application, assessment, and approval workflows

- Cash and workflow monitoring systems providing real-time tracking of assets and liabilities across multiple regions and accounts

- Collateral management products with asset monitoring across various business lines and automated revaluation

- Custom lending software, both web-based and mobile, offering unique, business-specific functionalities and integrations with third-party services and data sources

The new lending software development practice at Oxagile will leverage the wide variety of technologies and frameworks already used by the company’s engineering team for building high-performance, secure, and inherently scalable solutions for other industries.

Beyond this technical foundation, the lending software department will focus on observing industry-standard data governance and security principles, complying with global and local financial regulations, and building highly engaging user experiences that the company is known for.

For more information about Oxagile, its project portfolio, and its newly launched line of lending software development services, visit the company’s website.

About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development company recognized for its deep expertise in multi-platform video streaming technologies and AI-powered solutions. Since 2005, Oxagile has delivered highly innovative, scalable software to clients across media, entertainment, and digital industries, helping those businesses leverage deep optimization methods and artificial intelligence to streamline content delivery, personalization, and operational efficiency.

With a solid track record working with major global brands, Oxagile combines deep video technology know-how with a profound knowledge of major streaming platforms, enabling its clients to stay at the very forefront of the quickly changing video streaming market and deliver exceptional viewer experiences.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.oxagile.com/

Contact form: https://www.oxagile.com/contacts/

Email: contact@oxagile.com

Phone: +1 332 242 2402

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.