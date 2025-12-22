Oxagile Now Offering Professional Fintech App Development Services

Following the recent launch of a comprehensive fintech practice, Oxagile focuses on building bespoke financial apps with strong security and real user value.

NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the recent addition of an end-to-end fintech practice to its portfolio, Oxagile is expanding its offering with dedicated fintech app development services. This new service line focuses on creating best-in-class user-facing applications for web, desktop, and mobile platforms across all mainstream operating systems.

With around 80% of Internet users launching at least one fintech application monthly and digital banking solutions leading the engagement charts at 89%, the decision to expand Oxagile's footprint in this market comes as a logical next step after the successful completion of several fintech projects for international clients.

The fintech team will prioritize the following categories of applications while staying well-equipped for developing all varieties of fintech apps, including crossovers and hybrid solutions:

- Mobile banking apps with biometric authentication and real-time card management

- Digital wallets with encrypted vaults and intuitive peer-to-peer transfers

- Investment/trading apps with real-time data feeds and integration with major brokerage platforms

- BNPL consumer applications with instant eligibility checks and secure merchant integration modules for embedded eCommerce

- Personal finance management apps with open banking integrations and smart, AI-powered categorization

- SMB invoicing/payment applications with simple invoicing and signing mechanisms coupled with export tools for ease of bookkeeping

As a natural extension of the overarching fintech practice, the app development branch fully inherits Oxagile’s unwavering commitment to uncompromised security, stellar UX, and seamless integration with third-party services and financial data providers.

The team takes advantage of a balanced mix of custom engineering and widely adopted prebuilt components like secure mobile payment SDKs, prebuilt KYC workflows, UI kits, and high-quality application templates to ensure consistent quality while keeping the client’s development budgets in check.

Fintech app development services by Oxagile form a closed loop with the company’s general fintech development practice, allowing for an efficient combination of trusted cloud backends and high-conversion frontends.

The experience the team gained over years of building award-winning video streaming apps for web, mobile, and smart media devices translates directly into Oxagile's full readiness to drive user engagement and keep people satisfied with their day-to-day financial activities, from banking to lending.

For more information on Oxagile’s fintech app development services, processes, and technical capabilities, please visit the official company’s website.

About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development company recognized for its deep expertise in multi-platform video streaming technologies and AI-powered solutions. Since 2005, Oxagile has delivered highly innovative, scalable software to clients across media, entertainment, and digital industries, helping those businesses leverage deep optimization methods and artificial intelligence to streamline content delivery, personalization, and operational efficiency.

With a solid track record working with major global brands, Oxagile combines deep video technology know-how with a profound knowledge of major streaming platforms, enabling its clients to stay at the very forefront of the quickly changing video streaming market and deliver exceptional viewer experiences.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.oxagile.com/

Contact form: https://www.oxagile.com/contacts/

Email: contact@oxagile.com

Phone: +1 332 242 2402

