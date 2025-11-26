Oxagile Launches Fintech Practice to Help Clients Build, Scale, and Modernize Financial Software

Based on over 20 years of engineering excellence, the new practice reinforces Oxagile's ability to deliver complex solutions for fintech organizations worldwide

NEW YORK, NY, POLAND, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the rapidly growing demand for professional fintech software development, Oxagile announces the launch of a dedicated fintech practice that marks a significant expansion of its engineering capabilities.

The new practice combines the company’s rich cross-functional expertise in cloud technologies, security, data management, and user experience — all the essential components used for designing and building reliable, highly scalable, and consumer-friendly digital products.

"We've been building secure, high-load systems for years," said Vladimir Zubkov, Chief Engineering Officer at Oxagile. "This newly launched practice is simply the next evolutionary step in helping our clients solve more complex challenges, now in the financial space."

Right from the outset, Oxagile will focus its fintech development services on several key areas:

- Payments and transactions — from payment system integrations to secure digital wallets.

- Banking and blockchain — from smart contract development and blockchain integrations to crowdfunding platforms and banking apps.

- Investment and trading — from performance analytics and wealth management tools to real-time trading platforms and AI-driven advisory systems.

- Lending — from automated risk assessment tools to full-cycle loan origination and management solutions.

Long known as a leading developer of high-performance video streaming and advertising products for major international clients, Oxagile leverages its profound understanding of modern cloud services to deliver secure and deeply optimized software that offers outstanding user experiences while keeping cloud infrastructure costs under control.

This level of optimization is achieved through a combination of resource-conscious product architectures, tried-and-tested DevOps practices, and performance monitoring strategically embedded into critical components of each system built by the company's engineering teams.

In addition, Oxagile is anything but new to the concepts of data protection and compliance that are fundamental for the highly regulated fintech domain.

Having worked with a variety of commercial and custom DRM platforms, entitlement systems, secure content delivery pipelines, and user-level access controls in its video streaming and other projects, the company brings a broad understanding of high-stakes security to its new fintech practice from day one.

The technology options available to Oxagile’s fintech team are equally diverse, enabling the company to support both greenfield projects relying on modern cloud-native stacks and complex legacy modernization initiatives involving older versions of .NET, Java, and PHP.

For more information about Oxagile's fintech software development services and capabilities, please visit the company's website.

About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development company recognized for its deep expertise in multi-platform video streaming technologies and AI-powered solutions. Since 2005, Oxagile has delivered highly innovative, scalable software to clients across media, entertainment, and digital industries, helping those businesses leverage deep optimization methods and artificial intelligence to streamline content delivery, personalization, and operational efficiency.

With a solid track record working with major global brands, Oxagile combines deep video technology know-how with a profound knowledge of major streaming platforms, enabling its clients to stay at the very forefront of the quickly changing video streaming market and deliver exceptional viewer experiences.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.oxagile.com/

Contact form: https://www.oxagile.com/contacts/

Email: contact@oxagile.com

Phone: +1 332 242 2402

