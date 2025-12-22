Smart Banner Hub Launches Quantum Auth Forge™ — World's First Consumer-Accessible Quantum-Safe Document Authentication

Smart Banner Hub homepage featuring dual breakthrough technologies: Clustrolin™ for creative DBSCAN animations and Clustrauth™ for quantum-safe document authentication. Quantum Auth Forge™ - the world's first consumer-accessible post-quantum document authentication platform. Upload any file, pay $24.99, receive tamper-proof Certificate of Authenticity. Document verification showing authentic status with Ed25519 and ML-DSA signature validation, SHA3-256 hash match confirmed. Tamper detection in action - even a single pixel change causes verification to fail, proving document integrity protection. Certificate of Authenticity PDF with unique Certificate ID, SHA3-256 hash, Ed25519 and ML-DSA signatures, verifiable at smartbannerhub.com.

New platform brings NIST FIPS 204 post-quantum cryptography to consumers for $24.99 per document, no enterprise contract required

A 30-year mortgage signed in 2025 will still be referenced in 2055 — when quantum computers will have rendered today's cryptography obsolete. We solve this now, not later.” — Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLC

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Banner Hub LLC, the company behind the Clustrolin™ DBSCAN Creative Engine, today announced the launch of Quantum Auth Forge™ — the first consumer-accessible platform for quantum-safe document authentication, powered by the new Clustrauth™ post-quantum authentication engine.While enterprise solutions for post-quantum cryptography exist, they remain locked behind six-figure contracts and complex API integrations. Quantum Auth Forge™ democratizes this technology, allowing anyone to cryptographically authenticate documents with the same NIST-approved algorithms selected to protect U.S. federal systems."Documents authenticated today may need verification decades from now. A 30-year mortgage signed in 2025 will still be referenced in 2055 — when quantum computers will have rendered today's standard cryptography obsolete. Quantum Auth Forge™ solves this problem now, not later."— Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLCHOW IT WORKSUsers upload any document. Quantum Auth Forge™ authenticates the document using hybrid quantum-safe cryptography — combining classical Ed25519 with NIST FIPS 204 ML-DSA algorithms. Users receive a Certificate of Authenticity with a unique Certificate ID, providing cryptographic proof that the document existed in its exact form at the time of authentication.DETECTION, NOT PREVENTIONUnlike DRM systems that attempt to prevent document editing, Quantum Auth Forge™ provides cryptographic detection. If an authenticated document is altered in any way — even a single byte — verification fails. It is computationally infeasible to alter the document without detection; it either matches its authenticated form, or it doesn't.FREE VERIFICATIONAnyone can verify an authenticated document at smartbannerhub.com/quantum-auth/verify. Simply upload the document and enter its Certificate ID. The platform compares the document's hash against the authenticated original. No account required.TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONSPost-Quantum Signatures: ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) — NIST FIPS 204Classical Signatures: Ed25519 — Elliptic Curve CryptographyDocument Hashing: SHA3-256 — Quantum-ResistantApproach: Hybrid dual-signature for defense in depthSupported Formats: All file types (up to 50MB)Output: Certificate of Authenticity with unique Certificate IDPOWERED BY CLUSTRAUTH™Quantum Auth Forge™ is the first product built on Smart Banner Hub's new Clustrauth™ engine — the first direct-to-consumer quantum-safe document authentication engine. While enterprise competitors require sales calls, multi-month onboarding, and five-figure contracts, Clustrauth™ makes post-quantum authentication accessible through a simple checkout button.TARGET USE CASES- Legal contracts requiring long-term verification- Medical records and healthcare documentation- Real estate documents (mortgages, deeds, titles)- Intellectual property and creative works- Corporate documents and financial records- Certificates, credentials, and diplomasAVAILABILITY & PRICINGQuantum Auth Forge™ is available immediately at smartbannerhub.com/quantum-auth$24.99 per document authenticated.ABOUT SMART BANNER HUBSmart Banner Hub LLC is the creator of the Clustrolin™ DBSCAN Creative Engine, which transforms ordinary content into mathematically unique algorithmic art. The company pioneered the application of DBSCAN clustering algorithms to creative animation, launched the world's first email signature platform with post-quantum cryptographic protection, and is now the first consumer platform to offer quantum-safe document authentication.MEDIA CONTACTAshwin SpencerFounder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLCashwin@smartbannerhub.com+1 971-217-6983Digital Resources:Website: https://smartbannerhub.com LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/ashwinspencer Press Kit: https://smartbannerhub.com/presskit.html

