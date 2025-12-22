Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,028 in the last 365 days.

Call for Proposals funded by the Second Swiss Contribution

SLOVENIA, December 22 - The Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy has published a call for proposals funded by the Second Swiss Contribution, with a total value of EUR 13.8 million.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Call for Proposals funded by the Second Swiss Contribution

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.