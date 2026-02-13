SLOVENIA, February 13 - As part of the International Law collection, published by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia and the Faculty of Social Sciences Publishing House, a reprint of the book Slovene-Italian Relations 1880–1956, Report of the Slovene-Italian Historical and Cultural Commission has been issued.

