191st regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, February 10 - The Government took note of the status of the siting of the Kranj North motorway junction. The national spatial plan for the new motorway junction Kranj North is being drafted. The junction is planned to be located on the A2 motorway (Podtabor–Kranj–Ljubljana), at km 3+820 of section 0607 and km 3+825 of section 0007. A symmetrical half cloverleaf interchange is planned, with access roads located on the north-west side of the R1-210 regional road, section 1107 Preddvor–Kranj. The access roads will connect to the regional road via two new roundabouts. The estimated investment value is EUR 11,584,974 (excluding VAT).

The Government also took note of the expert assessment of the justifiability of reinstating the railway infrastructure between Jesenice and the Hrušica stop and of building two new stops in Plavže and Hrušica. The aim of the project is to upgrade the track and station capacities for expected future requirements and to establish passenger transport on the Jesenice–Hrušica railway line. The upgrade is designed to optimise the quality of transport services, as well as technical processes and capacities. Two new stops are planned on the revitalised railway line – Plavž and Hrušica. Both are optimally located in terms of spatial planning and mobility requirements.The revitalisation of the Jesenice–Hrušica railway line on the abandoned railway route is appropriate and essential, considering the transport, technological and technical solutions, estimated investment value and established passenger potential.

The purpose of the Strategy for the resilience of critical entities adopted by the Government today is to promote greater inclusion and contribution to the development and enhancement of resilience for providing essential services. Together with the national risk assessment for essential services, the strategy will serve as the national framework for the resilience of critical entities and critical infrastructure. By determining strategic objectives and priorities, the strategy sets out the path towards greater resilience of critical entities within individual critical infrastructure sectors. It is addressed to the authorities responsible for critical infrastructure sectors and other authorities participating in the critical infrastructure functions, as well as to the Ministry of Defence and, above all, to the critical entities themselves. The latter play a crucial role in fulfilling the strategy's objectives and priorities. To be able to ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential services and the operation of critical infrastructure, these entities must enhance their resilience and the resilience of the critical infrastructure they operate. The planned resilience measures must be effective, tailored, coherent, risk-proportionate, specific and verifiable.

The Government included a new project in the Development Programmes Plan for 2026–2029[t1] concerning the supply and installation of an angiograph in Jesenice General Hospital. The aim of the project is to build an extension for a new C-arm angiography system and to provide conditions for the operation of a catheterisation laboratory in Jesenice General Hospital. The project will improve the accessibility of angiographic examinations and treatments, and contribute to reducing the need for transfers, relieving the burden on other centres and shortening waiting times.

The Government also issued the Ordinance amending the Ordinance establishing the Secretariat-General of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia. The amendment adds the operation of the 114 call centre for informing citizens to the tasks of the Secretariat-General of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia. The 114 call centre provides citizens with verified, reliable and coordinated information supplied by the ministries, government services and other state authorities within the area of their competence. The information is communicated in a uniform, easily understandable and practical manner with the aim of helping individuals in enforcing their rights, fulfilling their obligations and understanding procedures. The 114 call centre provides information regarding several areas, in particular the applicable Government measures, reforms and other topics under the jurisdiction of the government. It functions as a single contact point for citizens to obtain comprehensive information related to any area or state authority thus reducing the need for seeking information from individual authorities. Experience has shown that this function exceeds the framework of a temporary or project organisation and constitutes a permanent support infrastructure for performing state administration functions related to providing information to the public, which reduces the burden placed on ministries and other authorities by citizen queries requiring direct responses. In view of this, it has been determined that the performance of the tasks of the 114 call centre should be organised on a more permanent basis. Considering the content and nature of the call centre's tasks, their placement within the Secretariat-General of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia is justified.