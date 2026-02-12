Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob: Europe needs to act more swiftly and decisively

SLOVENIA, February 12 - The informal summit, also attended by former prime ministers Mario Draghi and Enrico Letta, authors of a report on strengthening European competitiveness and the single market, was devoted to discussions aimed at enhancing competitiveness and further deepening the EU single market.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Dr Golob noted that one of the key conclusions was the need for Europe to act more swiftly and decisively. »In particular in three areas: energy prices, which remain too high; new technologies, where we must work together to develop breakthrough technologies such as artificial intelligence; and, above all, capital markets. If we want our start-ups to scale up rapidly, we need, among other measures, the establishment of a common European stock exchange dedicated precisely to that purpose,« the Prime Minister said, adding that there was a notable degree of consensus on this point.

The leaders of the European Union’s Member States will return to the issues of strengthening competitiveness and deepening the EU single market at their regular meeting on 19 March 2026.