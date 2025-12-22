INDXX LICENSES US BIG DATA INDEX TO ALTSHULER SHAHAM

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indxx, a leading global provider of innovative indexing solutions for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the licensing of the Indxx US Big Data Index to Altshuler Shaham. The Index serves as the underlying benchmark for the Altshuler Shaham Tracking (4D) INDXX US Big Data Index Fund (Ticker: 5141288), which began trading in Israel today.

The Indxx US Big Data Index is designed to track the performance of companies listed on US stock exchanges which are classified in the technology industry and operate within segments related to Big Data.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO at Indxx said, “Data has become a core economic driver across industries, as organizations increasingly rely on analytics, cloud platforms, and AI to improve efficiency and decision-making. The global big data and analytics market is expected to grow from roughly USD 330 billion in 2023 to over USD 860 billion by the end of the decade, reflecting the scale at which data is now embedded into business operations. This sustained growth highlights how data-led technologies are reshaping enterprise strategies and long-term competitiveness.”

Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx added, “The evolution of big data is being shaped by the convergence of cloud computing, real-time processing, and artificial intelligence. As organizations move from data accumulation to insight-driven execution, analytics spending continues to rise steadily, supported by expanding use cases across industries. This shift underscores the growing importance of scalable architectures, advanced analytics capabilities, and robust data governance frameworks.”

As of 18th December 2025, the index has 16 constituents. The index has been back tested to August 31, 2020 and has a live calculation date of March 20, 2025. For additional information, please see here.



