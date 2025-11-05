Indxx Licenses Global Critical Metals Index to First Trust

FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indxx, a leading global provider of innovative indexing solutions for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the licensing of the Indxx Global Critical Metals Index to First Trust. The Index serves as the underlying benchmark for the First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF (Ticker: FMTL), which began trading in the United States today.

The Indxx Global Critical Metals Index is designed to track the performance of the companies that are engaged in mining of metals or minerals which are at high risk of supply disruption.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO at Indxx said, “As the world advances toward cleaner energy and cutting-edge technologies, the demand for essential metals driving this transition is rising rapidly. Critical metals such as copper, lithium, and nickel are leading this transformation — with the global copper market expected to exceed USD 548 billion by 2034, and lithium demand projected to grow at an annual rate of over 18% through 2030. These metals are forming the backbone of the global shift toward AI, sustainable mobility, and industrial innovation.”

Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx added, “Critical metals are the hidden enablers of progress — powering cleaner energy, smarter transportation, and the digital technologies that shape modern life. With the launch of the Indxx Global Critical Metals Index, we have developed a structured framework to capture this transformative theme. The index focuses on companies that play a vital role in the mining ecosystem of critical metals. These metals are deeply interconnected with innovation and are essential to building a more resilient and future-ready global economy.”

“Major efforts are underway to bolster the supply chains of technologies that many of us take for granted,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, Senior Vice President and ETF Strategist at First Trust. “We believe companies engaged in developing new sources of critical metals, such as those found in FMTL, may represent an attractive long-term opportunity for investors,” Issakainen said. The fund provides exposure to companies that generate revenue in the U.S. and North America from mining “critical metals”, which are materials identified as having a high risk of supply chain disruption. These critical metals companies may be well-positioned to support the potential growth of the clean energy and technology sectors.

As of 28th October 2025, the index has 40 constituents. The index has been back tested to September 30, 2020 and has a live calculation date of September 29,2025. For additional information, please see here.

About Indxx

Founded in 2005, Indxx aims to deliver innovative and custom indexing and calculation solutions to the investment management community at large.

Indxx and products tracking its indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including ‘Index Provider of the Year’ at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2022 & 2023, ‘Best Index Provider - Emerging Markets ETFs’ at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020, and ‘Most Innovative ETF Index Provider’ for the Americas at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018.

For more information about Indxx, please visit: http://www.indxx.com/

For more information about this announcement, please contact:

marketing@indxx.com

Contact us for more information

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.