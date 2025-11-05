Indxx Licenses Building America Infrastructure Index to Migdal Mutual Funds Ltd.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indxx, a provider of indexing solutions for exchange traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the licensing of the Indxx Building America Infrastructure to Migdal Mutual Funds Ltd. The Index serves as the underlying benchmark for the MTF TR (4A) Indxx Building America Infrastructure Currency Hedged Index Fund (Ticker: 5141213), which began trading today in Israel.

The Indxx Building America Infrastructure Index is designed to track the performance of companies listed on US stock exchanges that contribute to the construction of civilian and governmental infrastructure in the United States. This index includes all supply chain-related companies within the infrastructure industry and may benefit from government decisions.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President and Co-CEO at Indxx said, “The U.S. infrastructure industry has witnessed remarkable growth, with the market size surpassing $2.1 trillion in 2024 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2028. Significant federal funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, along with private sector contributions, is driving expansion across transportation, energy, and construction sectors. This surge reflects a robust economic shift where infrastructure is no longer just support but a key growth engine for the American economy.”

Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Product Officer at Indxx added, “The boom in America’s infrastructure sector is more than a response to aging roads and bridges—it’s about building for the future. With large-scale investments reshaping transportation networks, renewable energy grids, and smart city projects, the industry is evolving into a cornerstone of national growth. The momentum we see today signals a new era where infrastructure development fuels innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic resilience.”

As of 3rd September 2025, the index has 27 constituents. The index has been back tested to October 30, 2020, and real time live calculation date of January 10, 2025. For additional information, please see here.



