GSPANN Joins the MACH Alliance

Reinforces Its Commitment to Delivering Future Ready Enterprise Solutions

As a member of MACH Alliance, we are strengthening our ability to deliver composable solutions that scale with our clients’ ambitions and their markets’ demands.” — AP Grover, Co-Founder and President, GSPANN

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSPANN Technologies, Inc, a global IT consulting and digital transformation firm based out of the US, today announced that it has joined the MACH Alliance as a member.By joining MACH Alliance, GSPANN aligns itself with the five core MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless) principles: Composable, Connected, Incremental, Open, and Autonomous. The membership strengthens the company capabilities to deliver modular, API-first, cloud-native, headless solutions that scale with evolving business needs."The future of enterprise technology lies in architectures that evolve without disruption. GSPANN’s focus on composable engineering and modern digital platforms makes them a strong addition to the MACH Alliance. Together, we will continue advancing the movement toward open, scalable, and interoperable ecosystems." said, Holly Hall, Managing Director, MACH Alliance.This membership signifies a major step in GSPANN’s mission to offer enterprise clients flexible, futureproof technology stacks. As businesses increasingly demand agile and composable systems for digital commerce, data, and AI-driven transformation, GSPANN’s MACH-aligned offerings will help clients build robust, scalable solutions without being locked into monolithic platforms.“Enterprise systems must be built to adapt. MACH principles allow businesses to evolve without disruption. As a member of the MACH Alliance, we are strengthening our ability to deliver composable solutions that scale with our clients’ ambitions, and their markets’ demands.” said AP Grover, Co-Founder and President, GSPANN.Through MACH Alliance membership, GSPANN will join a global community of certified partners and technology leaders. This will open new opportunities for collaboration, co-innovation, and the adoption of best practices in composable commerce, cloud-native services, and digital transformation.With this move, GSPANN reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to modernize their technology infrastructure while keeping pace with evolving market demands and emerging technologies._______________________________________________________________________________________About GSPANN: GSPANN is a global IT services and consultancy provider headquartered in Milpitas, California (U.S.A.). With five global delivery centers and over 2200 employees across the globe, GSPANN provides digital solutions that support the customer buying journeys of B2B and B2C brands worldwide.With a strong focus on innovation and client satisfaction, GSPANN delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive business success and operational excellence. GSPANN helps retail, CPG, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and distribution brands deliver competitive customer experiences and increased revenues through our solution delivery, technologies, practices, and operations for each client. For more information, visit www.gspann.com

