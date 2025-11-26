GSPANN Recognized Among India’s Top 100 Best Workplaces™ for IT & IT-BPM 2025

GSPANN Ranked Among India’s Top 100 Best Workplaces™ for IT

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSPANN Technologies , a fast-growing US-based IT and consulting firm with a global workforce of 2,200+ employees, is recognized as one of India’s Top 100 Best Workplaces™ for IT & IT-BPM 2025 by Great Place To Work India.The recognition is based on the rigorous methodology by Great Place to Work, which combines extensive employee feedback with assessments of leadership effectiveness, organizational values, and overall workplace trust. GSPANN has also maintained ‘Great Place To WorkCertified’ status for four consecutive years, underscoring its continued investment in people and culture.“Being featured among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces™ for IT & IT-BPM is a proud milestone for GSPANN,” said AP Grover, Co-Founder & President, GSPANN Technologies. “This recognition reflects the people who make our culture what it is. Technology and strategy shape what we build, but culture shapes how far we can go. This result affirms the strength of that foundation.”GSPANN’s employee experience is shaped by values such as integrity, empathy, respect, commitment, and customer-first approach. These form the fundamentals on how teams collaborate, solve problems, and deliver outcomes for clients.“Our values are not statements on a wall. They are active principles that shape how we lead, how we serve, and how we grow.” said Nav Grover, Co-Founder & CEO, GSPANN Technologies. “A recognition like this is not just about the workplace, it speaks to the kind of company we choose to be. It strengthens our resolve to lead with empathy, build with purpose, and grow with responsibility.”As part of its broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments, GSPANN champions environmental initiatives, energy-efficient operations, ethical governance, and responsible waste management. Its CSR programs in education, women and youth empowerment, innovation, and support for persons with disabilities further reinforce its belief that responsibility to society and commitment to people go hand in hand.“This achievement belongs to our people and the culture we have built together,” said Mohit Malik, COO & General Manager, India. “We remain focused on creating an environment where individuals can learn fast, innovate confidently, and contribute meaningfully to both client success and broader community impact.”As GSPANN expands its global footprint, the company says it will continue to foster a workplace that balances innovation with empathy, performance with purpose, and individual growth with a deep sense of belonging._____________________________________________________________________________________About GSPANN: GSPANN is a global IT services and consultancy provider headquartered in Milpitas, California (U.S.A.). With five global delivery centers and over 2,200 employees across the globe, GSPANN provides digital solutions that support the customer buying journeys of B2B and B2C brands worldwide.With a strong focus on innovation and client satisfaction, GSPANN delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive business success and operational excellence. GSPANN helps retail, CPG, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and distribution brands deliver competitive customer experiences and increased revenues through our solution delivery, technologies, practices, and operations for each client. For more information, visit www.gspann.com

