Carlsberg Group Launches its First-Ever IT Global Capability Centre in Gurugram

Mr. Anurag Pandey, CTO, Carlsberg, Ms. Esther Wu, CIO, Carlsberg, Mr. AP Grover, President and Co-Founder, GSPANN Technologies

The centre underscores Carlsberg’s commitment to accelerate digital transformation while deepening its presence in one of its most strategic growth markets

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Carlsberg’s first Global Capability Centre (GCC) to drive digital transformation, resilience, and scale across Carlsberg Group markets around the world• Gurugram chosen as the GCC’s anchor hub, supported by a complementary team in Hyderabad• The GCC, managed by GSPANN, to employ 300+ professionals across Gurugram and Hyderabad in Phase 1, with future expansion plannedCarlsberg Group, one of the world’s leading brewers, today announced the launch of its first-ever IT Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India. The centre is a key milestone in Carlsberg’s global digital transformation journey, underscoring India—and Gurugram in particular—as a critical hub for technology, innovation, and future growth.Carlsberg’s new GCC in Gurugram will deliver managed IT services, infrastructure operations, and application support for its operations worldwide. Anchored in India’s deep talent ecosystem the centre will provide a scalable foundation for Carlsberg’s digital growth. Carlsberg has partnered with global IT services and consultancy provider, GSPANN, to establish the GCC.“Carlsberg Group’s long-term growth strategy, Accelerate SAIL requires building speed, agility, innovation, and leadership into everything we do,” said, Esther Wu, CIO, Carlsberg Group. “The launch of our first Global Capability Centre in Gurugram marks a critical milestone in that journey.”She further added, “With India’s exceptional technology talent and GSPANN’s support, this centre will help us strengthen our IT backbone, accelerate digital transformation, and embed new capabilities into our global operations. Beyond technology, this GCC reflects our commitment to building resilience and sustainability, ensuring we are better prepared to serve our customers, partners, and employees across 150+ global markets where our products are enjoyed.”The GCC will play a pivotal role in driving automation-led operations, and enterprise standardization. Under a build-operate model, Carlsberg retains strategic ownership of the GCC’s roadmap, while GSPANN manages operations, talent ramp-up, and service delivery. The model ensures speed, scalability, and enterprise-grade reliability from Day One.“This GCC gives us the ability to unify our IT landscape and scale it globally,” said Anurag Pandey, CTO, Carlsberg Group. “Our focus will be on building agile technology processes that enable faster go-to-market, smarter use of data, and secure, enterprise-grade operations across our footprint. With GSPANN’s expertise in managed services, digital transformation, and data engineering, the GCC will be a growth engine that powers faster innovation, smarter use of technology, and secure operations across Carlsberg’s global footprint.”“A GCC should not just run operations, it should shape the future,” said AP Grover, Co-Founder and President, GSPANN. “At GSPANN, we design GCCs as transformation engines. With Carlsberg, we are building a digital hub that fuses scale, speed, and sustainability — raising the bar for what global enterprises can achieve from India.”While the GCC is anchored in Gurugram, Carlsberg will also staff a sizable supporting team at GSPANN’s Hyderabad office to access specialized skills and ensure flexible scaling.

