Correctional Services on parole consideration for Offender Donovan Stanley Moodley

The Department of Correctional Services confirms that the parole profile of offender Donovan Stanley Moodley was considered following Section 78 of the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998.

After careful consideration of all relevant reports and submissions, the National Council for Correctional Services (NCCS) recommended to the Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, that parole placement not be granted at this stage, and that the offender Donovan Stanley Moodley be afforded a further parole profile following additional interventions. The Minister concurred with this recommendation.

In accordance with this decision, parole placement has not been granted. The offender’s profile will be resubmitted after a period of 24 months for reconsideration by the NCCS and, thereafter, by the Minister. During this period, the offender is required to undergo a number of structured correctional programmes, psychotherapy sessions, and assessments by independent, non-treating specialists. These assessments will determine the offender’s risk profile and measure progress in rehabilitation.

Minister Groenewald reiterates that parole consideration is not solely dependent on the completion of programmes or the serving of the minimum required period of incarceration. Statutory structures thoroughly assess all available information, including professional reports and risk assessments, before making any recommendation. Accordingly, the placement of offenders back into the community must satisfy all structures involved in the parole consideration process, confirming that rehabilitation has been achieved and that any risk posed to the community is manageable. Where this threshold is not met, recommendations are made for further interventions to strengthen the rehabilitation process.

Consequently, offender files are returned to the relevant Management Areas with clear directives on the required interventions and the prescribed timeframe before the parole profile may be resubmitted.

