Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen North Central Ohio Solid Waste District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Ashtabula Hartsgrove Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Athens Athens Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Athens

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Brown Pleasant Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Northeastern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Donnelsville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Coshocton Village of Warsaw

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Delaware Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Fairfield Pickerington Local School District

3/18/2025 TO 12/23/2025 Performance Audit Fairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Grandview Heights City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit State Board of Deposit

Chapter 135 Compliance

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Ohio Expositions Commission

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Greene Spring Valley Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Hamilton Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Cessna Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Harrison Harrison County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Village of Harrisville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hocking Salt Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Knox Monroe Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lawrence Fayette Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lorain Village of South Amherst

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Madison Tri-County Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Sandusky Ballville Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Shelby City of Sidney

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Old Aerosol Factory

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Macedonia

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

University of Akron

10/2/2024 TO 12/23/2025 Performance Audit Trumbull Greene Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Warren Warren County Career Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Washington Washington County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Southeastern Ohio Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Washington State College of Ohio

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Williams County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wood Troy Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit