Submit Release
News Search

There were 169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,149 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen North Central Ohio Solid Waste District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Hartsgrove Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Athens Athens Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Athens
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Pleasant Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Northeastern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Donnelsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Coshocton Village of Warsaw
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Delaware Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Fairfield Pickerington Local School District
3/18/2025 TO 12/23/2025		 Performance Audit
Fairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Grandview Heights City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
State Board of Deposit
Chapter 135 Compliance
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio Expositions Commission
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene Spring Valley Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hamilton Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Cessna Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Harrison Harrison County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Village of Harrisville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hocking Salt Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Knox Monroe Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lawrence Fayette Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Lorain Village of South Amherst
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Madison Tri-County Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Sandusky Ballville Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Shelby City of Sidney
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Old Aerosol Factory
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Macedonia
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
University of Akron
10/2/2024 TO 12/23/2025		 Performance Audit
Trumbull Greene Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Warren Warren County Career Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Washington Washington County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Southeastern Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Washington State College of Ohio
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Williams County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wood Troy Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.