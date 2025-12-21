Suspects Sought in H Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to locate five suspects who assaulted a victim and took their property in Northeast.

On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at approximately 10:05 p.m., the victim was walking in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast, when they were approached by five suspects. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and the victim fell to the ground. While the victim was on the ground the suspects continued to assault the victim and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

SUSPECT #1

SUSPECTS #2 and 3