MPD Seeking Suspect in Columbia Heights Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a shooting in Columbia Heights.

On Sunday, March 1, 2026, at approximately 3:26 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras in the area and can be seen in the pictures and video below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26027226

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