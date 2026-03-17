Suspect Sought in Navy Yard Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred last Saturday during the disorderly activity in the Navy Yard. Additional details about the disorderly activity can be found here.

On Saturday, March 14, 2026, at approximately 9:12 p.m., multiple suspects assaulted a juvenile victim in the 1200 block of First Street, SE. The suspects forcibly removed the victim’s shoes and jacket. The suspects fled on foot. The victim was uninjured.

One of the suspects can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26033765

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