MPD Seeking Suspect in Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the burglary of an establishment in Southeast.

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at approximately 5:18 a.m., a suspect forcibly entered an establishment located in the 1100 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspect then stole currency and other items before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25185308