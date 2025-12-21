MPD Makes an Arrest in a Southwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in an armed robbery in Southwest that occurred in February.

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, at approximately 11:52 a.m., the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the Unit block of O Street, Southwest. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and took property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene in the awaiting vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

On Friday, December 19, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27- year-old Zaron Lamont Laney of Charlotte, North Carolina was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

CCN: 25015884

