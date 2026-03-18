Suspect Sought in Northwest Firearm Discharge

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a firearm discharge in Northwest.

On Sunday, March 8, 2026, at approximately 6:56 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 3100 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The suspect discharged a handgun, destroying a window. The suspect discarded the handgun before fleeing the scene prior to officers arriving. The on-scene investigation determined where the suspect discarded the firearm, and it was recovered.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzC6PnmD0V0.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to ​$1,000​ to anyone who provides information that leads to the ​arrest and indictment​ of the person or persons responsible for a ​crime​ committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26030633

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