Suspect Sought in Southeast Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an unarmed carjacking in Southeast.

On January 22, 2026, at approximately 2:54 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a carjacking in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The suspects approached the victim and demanded the keys to her vehicle, then forcibly removed the keys from her pockets. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle was located unoccupied.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video https://youtu.be/dckmfBH1r9c

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to ​$1,000​ to anyone who provides information that leads to the ​arrest and indictment​ of the person or persons responsible for a ​crime​ committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26009919

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