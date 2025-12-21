Ultimate Long Drive® Poised for Growth Heading into 2026

Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. ULD Championship Belt WingDing MEDIA

Global Expansion, New Team Series, Technology Advancements, and Premier Championship Venues Define a Pivotal Year Ahead

As we enter our tenth year, we will see the largest single-season growth yet.” — Jeff Gilder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultimate Long Drive® (ULD), the world’s largest long drive golf organization, is entering 2026 positioned for significant growth, fueled by global expansion, new competition formats, technology enhancements, and a strengthened championship calendar.

ULD will add new licensed territories across the United States, along with international expansion into Puerto Rico and India, extending the organization’s competitive footprint and increasing access to organized long drive competition worldwide.

A key development for 2026 is the launch of the Xtreme Long Drive® (XLD) Team Series, a high-intensity, team-based competition format designed for indoor venues, simulator facilities, and destination-driven events. The 2026 season will serve as a soft opening for the series as ULD works with venue operators, destinations, and licensing partners to establish the foundation for long-term growth.

The expansion includes new licensing opportunities across both traditional Ultimate Long Drive® leagues and the XLD Team Series, offering operators, facilities, and destinations a scalable model to host competitive events.

ULD will also introduce a new athlete performance data tracking system in 2026, designed to streamline operations and provide consistent performance metrics across leagues, divisions, and events. The system will enhance athlete development, competitive transparency, and long-term performance analysis.

Growth initiatives build on successful 2025 partnerships with GolfJoy and Inrange, which supported event execution, technology integration, and the athlete experience.

The 2026 competitive calendar will be highlighted by the Ultimate Long Drive® World Championship at Wood Ridge Farm in Lovingston, Virginia, continuing the venue’s role as a premier championship site. ULD will also bring back the USA Championship, scheduled for August at Sea Trail Resort, returning one of its marquee national events to a destination known for its golf tradition.

With expanded territories, new competition formats, upgraded technology, and established championship venues, Ultimate Long Drive® enters 2026 focused on sustainable growth and continued global development of the sport.

For more information, visit www.ultimatelongdrive.com

