Family Golf Week to Feature Ultimate Long Drive’s XLD Team Series at Sea Trail Golf Resort

Xtreme Long Drive® (XLD) Exhibition at 2026 Family Golf Week at Sea Trail Resort.

SUNSET BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Golf Week is excited to announce a high-energy feature event as part of its 29th annual tournament, welcoming Ultimate Long Drive, Inc.’s Xtreme Long Drive® (XLD™) Team Series to Sea Trail Resort in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

The XLD Team Series event will take place on Friday of the tournament week and is open to Family Golf Week participants and the general public, inviting spectators to experience on of the newest most exciting and entertaining spectacles in golf.

The 2026 tournament marks a milestone year for Family Golf Week, as it will be the first time the event is hosted at Sea Trail Golf Resort and the first appearance of an Ultimate Long Drive competition during Family Golf Week. The addition of XLD brings a bold, modern energy to an event celebrated for nearly three decades of family competition and connection.

XLD is the team-based evolution of long drive golf, combining power, speed, and head-to-head matchups in a fast-paced format designed to engage spectators of all ages. Featuring rapid-fire rounds and elite power hitters, the event offers an exciting contrast to traditional tournament play and a unique experience for families and fans alike.

“Family Golf Week has always been about creating memorable experiences that bring generations together through the game of golf,” said Mike Buccerone, Executive Director of Family Golf Week. “Hosting our first year at Sea Trail Resort and adding the XLD Team Series gives our families something completely new to enjoy — an exciting, Friday showcase that adds energy, entertainment, and another reason to be part of this special week.”

Registration for the 29th Annual Family Golf Week is now open. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable week. For more information and to register, visit familygolfweek.com.

About Family Golf Week:

Family Golf Week is an annual golf event & celebration held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Now entering its 29th year, the event brings together golfers of all ages and abilities for a memorable experience centered around family connections. Featuring the world’s largest Father & Son tournament, as well as additional inclusive divisions, Family Golf Week offers something for everyone.

New Host Venue Seat Trail Resort

