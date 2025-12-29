29th Annual Family Golf Week Tournament Details Announced for 2026

Family Golf Week

Family Golf Week Returns With New Venue and Expanded Family Division For 2026 - Featuring the World’s Largest Father & Son Tournament

Family Golf Week has always been about more than golf— it’s about creating lasting experiences for families” — Mike Buccerone, Executive Director

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Golf Week, home to the world’s largest Father & Son golf tournament, is thrilled to announce that registration for the 29th Annual tournament is now open. Happening July 16-18, 2026, this year’s tournament promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring the continued success of last year’s expanded Family Division, which welcomes even more family pairings to the competition.

After several wonderful years at Barefoot Resort, Family Golf Week is moving to Sea Trail Golf Resort in Sunset Beach, North Carolina. The resort has recently undergone an extensive transformation and revitalization, including a newly renovated 40,000 square-foot Convention Center, Newly Renovated Jones Byrd Clubhouse, and two new dining venues: 55 Bistro Bar and Sunset Prime. Two of Sea Trail Golf Resort’s newly renovated courses— The Byrd (summer 2024) and The Maples (summer 2025)— will host tournament play, along with 7 other premier courses in the area.

Signature events, including Family Golf Night and the awards presentation, will be held in the air-conditioned Convention Center at Sea Trail, offering a comfortable environment safe from the elements and with ample parking. “Family Golf Week has always been about more than golf— it’s about creating lasting experiences for families,” said Mike Buccerone, Executive Director. “This year, with the continued growth of the Family Division and our move to Sea Trail Golf Resort, we’re able to welcome even more families into the tournament and provide a top-notch venue with great golf, amazing restaurants and amenities, and nearby lodging options.”

The Family Division introduced last year, welcomes all family combinations with no generational gap required. Teams can be siblings, cousins, spouses, grandparents, mentors, and more. This inclusive approach ensures families of every kind can compete together and create lasting memories on the course. With 54 holes of friendly competitive golf, a bustling retail pavilion, and exciting family activities, Family Golf Week has become a bucket-list experience

About Family Golf Week:

Family Golf Week is an annual golf event & celebration held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Now entering its 29th year, the event brings together golfers of all ages and abilities for a memorable experience centered around family connections. Featuring the world’s largest Father & Son tournament, as well as additional inclusive divisions, Family Golf Week offers something for everyone.

