Xtreme Long Drive® (XLD) Team Series 2026 Tour Comes to Sea Trail Resort

Ultimate Long Drive, Inc.

As Part of the 29th Family Golf Week Festivities, ULD Will Showcase the New XLD Team Series at Sea Trail Resort in Sunset Beach, NC on July 17, 2026

LONGS, SC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. (ULD™), the world’s largest long drive golf organization, is proud to announce that the Xtreme Long Drive® (XLD™) Team Series Tour will make a stop at Sea Trail Resort on July 17 at 5:00 PM as part of the 29th annual Family Golf Week — marking the first time Family Golf Week has ever been hosted at Sea Trail and the first appearance of XLD at the event at Sea Trail.

XLD is the team-based evolution of long drive golf, combining power, speed, and head-to-head competition in a fast-paced format designed for both live audiences and digital broadcast. Unlike traditional individual long drive competitions, XLD features team matchups, rapid-fire rounds, and an entertainment-driven presentation that resonates with spectators of all ages.

“We’re excited to bring XLD to Sea Trail and be part of Family Golf Week’s first year at this incredible resort,” said Jeff Gilder, Founder and CEO of Ultimate Long Drive. “Family Golf Week has nearly three decades of history, and Sea Trail is a premier golf destination. Bringing those two together — and adding XLD to the mix — creates something truly special.”

Sea Trail Resort, located in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, is home to three championship golf courses — the Jones, Byrd, and Maples Courses — and is widely known for its coastal setting, hospitality, and commitment to the golf experience. 2026 marks the first time the resort will host Family Golf Week, welcoming families from across the country for this iconic event.

Family Golf Week, now in its 29th year, is celebrated for bringing together parents, children, and extended families in a competitive yet fun environment. The addition of the XLD Team Series introduces a bold, high-energy feature event to the week’s busy schedule, giving participants and spectators a completely new experience.

The July 17 XLD event will feature team-based long drive battles, elite power hitters, and a high-energy presentation designed to engage both golfers and spectators. The event will be filmed for digital distribution across Ultimate Long Drive and WingDing MEDIA™ platforms.

“This is about more than just power and distance,” added Gilder. “It’s about honoring the traditions of the game while introducing a new level of energy and entertainment to an event that brings families and generations together.”

The XLD Team Series at Sea Trail Resort is open to Family Golf Week participants and spectators.

