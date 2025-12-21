Powerball Jackpot Rolls to an Estimated $1.6 Billion! 

Ticket Purchased in Lake Wins $150,000

JACKSON, MISS. – With no winner in the Saturday, Dec. 20 drawing, the Powerball jackpot gets even jollier as it rolls to an estimated $1.6 billion with an estimated cash value of $735.3 million for the Monday, Dec. 22 drawing.

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday, Dec. 20, were 4-5-28-52-69, Powerball 20, with a 3X Power Play multiplier. A ticket purchased at the Love’s Travel Stop #639 in Lake matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000. Because they purchased the $1 Power Play add-on, the prize multiplied by three to $150,000.

Monday’s drawing will be the 46th drawing in the current jackpot run, extending a Powerball game record for the most drawings in a single jackpot cycle. If hit, it would be the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the Power Play option available for an additional $1, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Players may also add Double Play for $1, giving their Powerball numbers a second chance to win in a separate drawing with its own prize structure.

Tickets are available at authorized Mississippi Lottery retailers. Players can check winning numbers and scan tickets using the official Mississippi Lottery mobile app, and are reminded to play responsibly.

Jackpot Update

Monday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $10.18 million with an estimated cash value of $4.67 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $100 million with an estimated cash value of $45.5 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $56,000.

