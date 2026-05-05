Millionaire for Life Has First Grand Prize Winner as Mississippi Players Continue to Cash In

More than $600,000 in Prize Validations to Date

JACKSON, MISS. – The new Millionaire for Life draw game is off to a strong start in Mississippi, where players have already claimed more than $600,000 in prizes in a little over 60 days of the game launching. Nationwide excitement also continues to build after the game awarded its first-ever top prize last week in Ohio, where a player won $1,000,000 a year for life.

Launched nationwide in nearly 30 states on Feb. 22, Millionaire for Life expanded on the success of similar draw games previously offered in select states under names like Lucky for Life and Cash for Life. Due to the strong popularity and player demand for those games, the concept was brought to players across the country in a unified, nationwide format.

Since its launch, the game has been building momentum nationwide, and Mississippi is no exception. Players across the Magnolia State are already seeing strong results, with more than $600,000 in winnings validated as of April 30.

The game offers two life-changing top prizes: $1,000,000 a year for life and a second-tier prize of $100,000 a year for life, giving players multiple opportunities to win big. To win the top prize, players must match all five white balls plus the green Millionaire Ball. Matching all five white balls without the Millionaire Ball wins $100,000 a year for life.

With drawings held nightly, Mississippi players have a chance every day to join the growing list of winners and potentially become the next “Million for Life” recipient.

Tickets are $5 and available at participating lottery retailers statewide. For more information, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update



The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $195 million with an estimated cash value of $86.3 million. Wednesday’s Lotto America drawing is an estimated $24.71 million, with an estimated cash value of $11.09 million. If hit, it will be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $30 million with an estimated cash value of $13.5 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $290 thousand.

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