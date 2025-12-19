Gaza: “Palestinians are wondering how they will get through the winter”

Eighty per cent of the trucks entering the Gaza Strip are commercial trucks or government-to-government aid. Humanitarian assistance has increased slightly, but it remains minimal and far from sufficient. Yes, you can find food, some basic necessities — even brand-new electric bicycles sold at extremely high prices. But breastfeeding mothers, older people, children — all those who are vulnerable — do not have access to them.

Plots used for vegetable production, a source of income in the Palestinian enclave, are either polluted by remnants of war, under Israeli army control, or occupied by displaced people. They are therefore unusable. Some fishermen still have equipment, but for security reasons they can fish only within 100 metres of the shore.