Expert workshop on the missing under Islamic law

The ICRC organized the first-ever expert workshop with the Shariah courts on the missing under Islamic law. The workshop which took place online on 4 December 2025 aimed at discussing with Shariah Court judges, prosecutors, Islamic law professors and practitioners the legal status of the missing persons and the possible solutions to enhance the legal framework in the national legislations in relevant Muslim-majority contexts. Discussions focused on addressing the needs of the families of missing persons under Islamic law and the relevant domestic legislations in a number of countries such as Iraq, Nigeria, Sudan and Syria.

Pieter Van Aken, Deputy Head of ICRC delegation in Amman gave the Welcome Address and Laurent Saugy, Deputy Regional Director for the Near and Middle East, gave a presentation on “The ICRC and the missing: Humanitarian challenges and ICRC activities.” Bilal Sablouh, Deputy Head of Forensic Unit, presented about the ICRC’s “Humanitarian Forensic Action: Strengthening an Interdisciplinary Approach – The Example of Islamic Law and Forensic Science.”

Judge Ayman Mohssy from Syria and Justice Ibrahim Barkindo from Nigeria presented about the Islamic law of the missing with references to legislations in their respective countries. Mr. Altaib Osman Alamin, Prosecutor at the International Cooperation and Human Rights Department in the Sudan Public Prosecution, and Dr Ahmed Al-Faltlawi, Professor at the Faculty of Law, Kufa University, Member of the Iraqi National Committee on IHL presented on the legislations covering missing persons in their respective countries. Prof. Jamal Ahmad Zaid Al-Kilani, Dean of the Faculty of Shariah, Al-Najah University and member of the Fatwa Council, Palestine and Dr Muhammad Al-Marakeby, Assistant Professor, the Indonesian International Islamic University gave two presentations titled respectively, “Managing the property and assets of the missing persons under Islamic law” and “Missing persons under Islamic law: Family rights and State obligations”.

This workshop is the first in a series of expert workshops where the legal status of missing persons under Islamic law, the challenges facing missing persons and their families will be discussed. This engagement on Islamic law offers an opportunity to exchange expertise and explore legal avenues that could help in addressing the needs of the needs of families of missing persons and overcoming the legal and administrative challenges they face. Invited participants came from many countries including Afghanistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Palestine, Sudan and Syria.