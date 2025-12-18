Management of the Dead in Emergencies: Training of Trainer Course Held in Luzhou, Sichuan

The course covers multiple disciplines, including forensic science, psychology, law, public health, disaster management, weapons contamination, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) hazards, and media communication.

During the five-day training, sixteen experts and scholars from various institutions, including the ICRC, RCSC Headquarters, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Sichuan Police College, delivered lectures.

The curriculum covered activities such as on-site management, field preparation and exercises for single-body recovery, management of the deceased and weapons contamination, restoring family links in emergencies, and field exercises for emergency response in mass casualty incidents.