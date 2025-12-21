Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) hosts a global media meetup with Vietnam Plus at Pangyo Techno Valley

(From left) Sang Sung Lee, Team Leader of the Pangyo Techno Valley Team, and Hoang Phuong Trang, Deputy Editor of VietnamPlus Team Leader Sang Sung Lee (middle) answering questions from Deputy Editor Hoang Phuong Trang (right) Pangyo Techno Valley officials introduced their facility to Deputy Editor Hoang Phuong Trang

GBSA and VietnamPlus hosted a media meetup to help Pangyo startups like CityGreenEnergy and Minimap enter the Vietnamese market and expand their global networks

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) held the “2025 Pangyo Global Media Meet Up Season 4 – Foreign Media Interview Special” on the afternoon of December 9 at The Link on the second floor of the Gyeonggi Startup Campus in Pangyo Techno Valley, Seongnam, together with VietnamPlus, a media outlet under Vietnam’s state-run media group. The event aimed to introduce innovative companies based in Pangyo to overseas media targeting the Vietnamese market and lay the groundwork for global networking.Pangyo Techno Valley is Korea’s leading innovation cluster, home to more than 1,800 companies and over 78,000 workers. Operating under the slogan “The Heart of Innovation in Korea,” it has drawn attention both at home and abroad. Advanced industries, including IT, biotechnology, content technology, nanotechnology, autonomous driving, and urban air mobility, are concentrated in the area, and with interconnected support infrastructure such as the Startup Campus, Global Business Center, and Smart Mobility Hub, Pangyo has earned the nickname “Korea’s Silicon Valley.”GBSA is a nonprofit public institution established by Gyeonggi Province and has supported the innovative growth of small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-sized companies across the province, with Pangyo Techno Valley at the center. By providing integrated services covering startup incubation, investment attraction, export support, technology commercialization, and research and policy functions, GBSA promotes the global competitiveness of regional innovation companies in line with its vision of “Partner in corporate innovation.”The Pangyo Global Media Meet Up is a program jointly operated by GBSA and Pangyo TV, the promotional channel of Pangyo Techno Valley, to regularly share Pangyo-related issues with major media outlets worldwide. This Season 4 session focused on mobility and technology, highlighting Pangyo’s value and business models, which are part of the global innovation belt alongside Silicon Valley, Zhongguancun, and Station F, with a particular emphasis on introducing them to the Vietnamese market.At the event, GBSA first presented an overview of Pangyo Techno Valley, the Startup Campus, and the Gyeonggi innovation ecosystem, stressing Pangyo’s role as a global testbed for Korean innovation companies and a gateway to Southeast Asian expansion. A foreign media interview session followed this in the format of a corporate press conference, during which participating companies delivered 10-minute English presentations on their businesses and Vietnam market strategies, followed by 15 minutes of Q&A with VietnamPlus journalists.Two companies, CityGreenEnergy and Minimap , took part in the session, showcasing diverse aspects of Pangyo’s innovation landscape. CityGreenEnergy is a platform company that digitizes ingredient procurement for food service operators by connecting suppliers and buyers online and enabling one-stop comparison and management of pricing, quality, and delivery. The company also shared that it recently signed an MOU and NDA with local partner Clickable Impact to enter the Vietnamese market and is using Pangyo Techno Valley as a base to target the Southeast Asian foodtech market.Minimap, a gamer community platform, introduced a service that recommends games to users based on actual gameplay data and provides community features that allow users with similar interests to interact. The company noted the rapid growth of esports and streaming culture in global gaming powerhouses, including Vietnam. It explained that the Pangyo startup’s model, which combines data-driven recommendations with community functions, can offer new value to both local gamers and game companies.GBSA said the foreign media interview session created momentum to regularly share issues related to Pangyo and Pangyo-based companies with overseas media and helped establish Pangyo Techno Valley’s brand value in global markets. In particular, collaboration with Vietnam’s state-run media group enabled the stories of Korean innovation companies to reach local audiences through local news coverage, laying the groundwork for expanded networking, investment attraction, and partnerships not only in Vietnam but also across ASEAN.A GBSA official said the event “served as a platform for local promotion through overseas media as well as networking among innovative companies, media, and institutions worldwide,” adding, “We will continue to share the dynamic innovation ecosystem of Pangyo Techno Valley with the world and strengthen our role as a bridgehead for the global expansion of companies in the province.”GBSA’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has supported overseas promotion programs that introduce Pangyo companies, products, and services to domestic and international investors and the media. These efforts include monthly events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and the Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange ‘In-Best Pangyo,’ all aimed at maximizing the value of Pangyo Techno Valley.

