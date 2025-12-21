CityGreenEnergy presents a market-based circular economy model with the Good Manager app and coffee-ground pellets

(From left) Sungmin Cho, Vice President of CityGreenEnergy, and Hoang Phuong Trang, Deputy Editor of VietnamPlus An image introducing CityGreenEnergy’s Good Manager app | Image by CityGreenEnergy CityGreenEnergy executives, including Vice President Sungmin Cho, introduce the company’s services to Deputy Editor Hoang Phuong Trang

CityGreenEnergy showcased its ‘Good Manager’ B2B food app and coffee-ground recycling model at a GBSA event to drive a circular economy in Vietnam and beyond.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CityGreenEnergy (CEO Jung-Eun Cho) presented a circular economy model that combines digital transformation in local agri-food distribution with coffee-ground recycling at the “2025 Pangyo Global Media Meet Up Season 4 – Foreign Media Interview Special,” held on December 9 at The Link on the second floor of the Gyeonggi Startup Campus in Pangyo Techno Valley, Seongnam.The event was organized by the Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator and PangyoTV, the promotional channel of Pangyo Techno Valley, with participation from VietnamPlus , a channel under Vietnam’s state-run media group. It served as a platform to introduce the global expansion strategies of Pangyo-based innovation companies to overseas media.CityGreenEnergy is a climate-tech startup founded with two core social goals: realizing a circular economy and revitalizing local economies. Through two solutions—the coffee-ground pellet molding device and the B2B food-ingredient ordering platform “Good Manager”—the company proposed a model that addresses both coffee waste disposal and the digital exclusion of traditional agri-food markets. “Good Manager” connects local wholesale markets, food distributors, and restaurants through a closed B2B ordering and settlement system and continues to evolve into an integrated, app-based distribution data platform linked with ERP functions.The primary users of the Good Manager app include merchant associations in local wholesale markets and food distribution companies. These players traditionally relied on phone calls and text messages for orders and manual overnight deliveries. Still, they have faced declining sales and weakened competitiveness since the rise of large digital platforms such as Coupang. CityGreenEnergy supports their digital transition while preserving their strengths—fast, early-morning delivery and trust-based transactions—by digitizing ordering, settlement, and sales analysis. The company expands Good Manager into a data service platform by integrating apps, ERP systems, and kiosks, and by offering store-profile-based sales analytics, targeted product price trend analysis, inventory management, and smart merchandising functions.The second pillar of the model, the coffee-ground molding device, compresses and packages locally generated coffee grounds into high-density pellets on site. Conventional coffee grounds incur high collection and transport costs due to their volume and moisture content, and often depend on short-term municipal subsidies, which limit sustainability. CityGreenEnergy introduced an immediate reward system that provides cash-equivalent coupons or points at installation sites, encouraging voluntary participation and solving the “first-mile” problem in coffee-ground collection. The resulting coffee pellets supply companies and startups that need materials for heating, fertilizer, or raw inputs. In contrast, the company leverages the existing local distribution network built through the Good Manager app to improve logistics efficiency.CityGreenEnergy emphasized that its strength lies in structurally integrating two different innovations into a single system. “Good Manager” app creates stable distribution networks and revenue bases by enabling digital transformation for agri-food merchants. At the same time, the coffee-pellet business generates new income streams on top of that network. Together, they form a “market-based circular economy ecosystem” that does not rely on government subsidies. The company said it addresses two global challenges—digital exclusion in traditional agri-food markets and coffee-ground waste—with a single integrated solution.The company targets markets with high coffee consumption and strong interest in the circular economy and ESG, including Vietnam, Japan, China, the United States, and Europe. Potential partners include local food-distribution platforms that can adopt Good Manager, government bodies concerned with coffee waste and environmental issues, and large enterprises and franchises that need to meet ESG requirements. CityGreenEnergy has already secured a Korean reference through a Good Manager proof-of-concept at the Suwon wholesale market and has begun a Vietnam distribution PoC after signing an MOU and an NDA with local partner Clickable Impact through the Seongnam Industry Promotion Agency’s climate-tech commercialization support.At the Pangyo Global Media Meet Up, CityGreenEnergy also outlined its Southeast Asia expansion plan centered on Ho Chi Minh City. The company plans to enter the city in earnest in the second half of next year, apply its coffee-pellet devices and Good Manager-based distribution network locally, and then expand step by step to Japan, China, the United States, and Europe based on successful cases in Korea and Vietnam. It also presented a vision to grow into a global B2B food-distribution hub and an AI-driven sourcing platform centered on K-food, offering overseas buyers customized product recommendations and efficient distribution and sourcing.Since its incorporation in August 2023, CityGreenEnergy has made rapid progress, including being selected as an Eco-Startup by the Ministry of Environment and the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute, moving into Pangyo Techno Valley, launching its SaaS platform and coffee-pellet device, and signing an MOU with the Suwon wholesale market merchants’ association. In 2026, the company plans to participate in CES to introduce its circular-economy model and distribution-data platform to the global market.CityGreenEnergy said the Pangyo Global Media Meet Up proved meaningful because it directly connected Pangyo-based climate-tech startups with Vietnam’s state-run media.A GBSA official said, “CityGreenEnergy’s model, which combines digital transformation of traditional distribution networks with a coffee-ground circular economy, clearly demonstrates Pangyo Techno Valley’s vision of linking innovation and sustainability,” adding that as cooperation with global partners, including Vietnam, accelerates, Pangyo companies’ ESG and climate-tech capabilities will gain greater attention in international markets.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange - In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

