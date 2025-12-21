Data-driven global gaming community 'Minimap' presents its Vietnam market vision at the Pangyo Global Media Meet Up

(From left) George Jeong, Global Operations Director at Minimap, and Hoang Phuong Trang, Deputy Editor of VietnamPlus Minimap is positioning itself as a next-generation game community | Image by Minimap Director George Jeong (right) introduces Minimap to Deputy Editor Hoang Phuong Trang (left)

Minimap, a gaming platform for Steam/Xbox/PS/Nintendo data, showcased its AI-driven targeted marketing at a GBSA event to enter the Vietnamese and US markets.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minimap , a global gaming-focused community platform (CEO Sunghee Cho), presented its strategy for entering the Vietnamese and Southeast Asian markets at the “2025 Pangyo Global Media Meet Up Season 4 – Foreign Media Interview Special,” held on December 9 at The Link on the second floor of the Gyeonggi Startup Campus in Pangyo Techno Valley, Seongnam.The event was organized by the Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA), with participation from VietnamPlus , an outlet of Vietnam’s state-run media group, and served as a venue for leading innovative companies in Pangyo to share their global business activities and market-expansion strategies with overseas media.Since launching its beta service in South Korea in 2017, Minimap has grown into a global gaming community with 300,000 monthly active users and 130,000 registered members. The company began with the idea that gamers needed a single place to view gameplay data scattered across multiple platforms and to connect with gamers who were similar to them. It has built a platform that combines gamer-focused social media with data-driven recommendations and community services.Users can link their gaming accounts across the four major platforms—Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo—to Minimap to manage their in-game histories in one place. Based on this real usage data, Minimap recommends new games and connects gamers with similar tastes and play patterns within the community. The platform currently holds a database of about 160,000 games and more than 3.9 million user game reviews, which it uses to design sophisticated recommendation algorithms and targeted marketing campaigns.At the global media meet-up, Minimap highlighted “multi-platform targeted marketing based on real gameplay data” as its core competitive strength. While marketing that uses play data exists on individual platforms, Minimap emphasized that it is effectively the only service that simultaneously integrates and uses data from the four major platforms: Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo. This enables campaigns that go beyond exposure-based advertising and accurately reach users who are actively playing specific games.Minimap’s key partners and potential customers are game publishers and developers worldwide. Using accumulated user data, Minimap precisely identifies the target user groups advertisers desire and plans for. It executes differentiated marketing campaigns tailored to the genres users actually play, their preferences, and their community engagement patterns. This approach allows game publishers to secure high-quality users who progress to real gameplay and community participation rather than just downloads. At the same time, gamers naturally discover games that suit them without intrusive advertising.Minimap currently runs monthly advertising campaigns with major global game companies and publishers, including Bandai Namco, SEGA, and 2K. It is expanding its client base to include indie game development studios. After successfully entering the North American market in the summer of 2023 and securing local gamers and partners, the company began a full-scale expansion into Southeast Asia in 2025. Minimap said it aims to further expand its services and user base in Southeast Asia and North America in 2026 and is exploring collaboration opportunities with global publishers, including SONY, Microsoft, EA, and SEGA.Minimap also shared that it was selected as one of five representative companies for North American market expansion at COMEUP STARS, one of South Korea’s most significant startup events, and plans to operate a booth in mid-December. It added that it will also operate a booth at SXSW, a global content festival in Austin, Texas, in 2026. At the Pangyo Global Media Meet Up, Minimap shared this global roadmap with Vietnamese media, including VietnamPlus, and presented its vision to position Vietnam as a key Southeast Asian market while pursuing long-term partnerships and community-driven expansion.In Vietnam, where both mobile and PC online gaming markets show strong growth potential, Minimap said it aims to act as a new type of game marketing hub by combining data-driven targeting, community marketing, and triangular collaboration with global publishers.A GBSA official said the global media meet up “directly delivered the stories of Pangyo innovation companies like Minimap to the local market through Vietnam’s state-run media, further enhancing the brand value of Pangyo Techno Valley,” adding, “We will continue to strengthen support so that innovation companies based in Pangyo can achieve greater success in global markets including Southeast Asia and North America.”Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange - In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

