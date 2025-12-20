CE: Pressing ahead with appropriate economic diversification serves Macao’s development needs

MACAU, December 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said that during his recent duty visit to Beijing, President Xi Jinping fully affirmed the work of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, particularly recognising its efforts to promote appropriate economic diversification. The MSAR Government would continue to implement practical policies and measures tailored to Macao’s actual circumstances, in order to advance diversification, Mr Sam stated.

The Chief Executive made the remarks to the press after attending the reception hosted by the MSAR Government to celebrate the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR.

In view of Macao’s economic structure and the complex, ever-changing domestic and external challenges it faces, promoting appropriate economic diversification serves Macao’s developmental needs, as well as reflecting the central authorities’ sound macro-level judgment, Mr Sam said.

The MSAR Government is currently focusing on advancing four major projects to drive broader socioeconomic benefits. Mr Sam expressed hope that society would build consensus regarding the projects, and that Macao would work in concert with other cities within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as with the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, to promote appropriate economic diversification.

In response to questions from reporters regarding the detailed draft layout plan for the Cooperation Zone, Mr Sam noted that the proposal included routes connecting Macao and Hengqin – including four transport corridors, one pier, and one ‘smart port’ – which were still in the planning and research phase.

The MSAR Government would continue to maintain communication and cooperation with the Cooperation Zone, he added. Meanwhile, Macao is formulating its own development plans according to local conditions, with infrastructure projects progressing in an orderly manner, the Chief Executive said.

The MSAR would actively and closely coordinate its own efforts with those of the Cooperation Zone. Planning and studies would be based on practical development needs in order to facilitate smoother connectivity between Macao and Hengqin and accelerate their integration, he added.

Regarding the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” scheme, Mr Sam noted the policy had been well received since its launch, and its quota set at 2,000 vehicles per day. Following consultations between the authorities in the MSAR and those in Guangdong Province, the booking window for the scheme had been extended, in a bid to maximise usage of the quota of vehicle trips permitted under it.

Currently, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge checkpoint has 18 inbound lanes into Zhuhai, and 11 outbound lanes. On average, over 12,000 vehicle crossings using the checkpoint had occurred daily in 2025, indicating strong demand from the community. The MSAR Government would continue to communicate with Guangdong and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to refine and optimise the implementation of the scheme, jointly utilising the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge port facilities to expand Macao residents’ access to leisure and living space on the Chinese mainland.

Also, the MSAR Government was closely monitoring Hong Kong’s implementation of the “Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles” arrangement. As Macao works to integrate into the country’s overall development, the MSAR would study the feasibility of introducing a similar scheme for Macao, based on local road traffic conditions, Mr Sam said. Any such initiative would be advanced cautiously.

In other matters, the Chief Executive noted that under the amended Legal Framework for the Operations of Casino Games of Fortune, the three-year transitional period for satellite casinos would expire on 31 December. Mr Sam said the MSAR Government had established an interdepartmental coordination group to oversee the orderly closure of satellite casino operations in accordance with the law, and the overall process had been running smoothly.

The Government has proactively and closely monitored the employment situation of affected staff. To date, nearly 3,500 employees have successfully transitioned to new positions, with no complaints received.

Regarding media questions on the progress of transport links, Mr Sam said a proposed connecting corridor between New Urban Area A and New Urban Area B represented a key future transport infrastructure that would link them to Macao peninsula. Relevant departments were currently conducting design studies, with a view to offer a long-term solution to transportation needs between New Urban Area A and the Macao peninsula, he added.

The MSAR Government maintained a cautious and open-minded approach to the planning of transport links, and continued to solicit public opinion, Mr Sam said. The Government also placed high importance on protecting sites that form part of the UNESCO-listed Historic Centre of Macao, maintaining close contact with the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in order to strike a balance between economic development and heritage preservation.