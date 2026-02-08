The 5th Edition of Idea-cation Competition of UTM Concludes with Success

MACAU, February 8 - The final of the 5th Edition of Idea-cation Competition of the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) was successfully held in February. Continuing with the theme of “Rural Revitalisation and Regional Development,” the competition aims to foster innovative tourism solutions that boost local economies.

This year featured two tracks: Track 1 focuses on Macao’s events and the “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy, while Track 2, “Heritage as Innovation: Designing the Next Generation of Roots Tourism,” challenges participants to create visionary yet practical models that reconnect Chinese diaspora and urban families with rural cultural heritage. The competition serves as an idea laboratory for scalable frameworks that support rural revitalisation, ancestral rediscovery, and cultural education.

In this edition, a total of 28 teams representing 106 participants successfully earned their place in the finals. The high school category included teams from Chan Sui Ki Perpetual Help College, Colégio Diocesano de São José 6, Sacred Heart Canossian College, Sacred Heart Canossian College – English Section, Santa Rosa de Lima College – Chinese Section, and Kao Yip Middle School. The open category included teams from local and mainland higher education institutions as well as private enterprises.

Before the final pitching event, a field trip was organised on 24 January to Jiangmen, Kaiping, and Tangkou Town. Participants visited key cultural and heritage sites, including the historic Tangkou Market, the Cangdong Cultural Heritage Conservation and Development Centre, and several locations within the UNESCO World Heritage site of “Kaiping Diaolou and Villages.” The trip provided immersive insight into diaspora history, rural revitalisation efforts, and community-led cultural preservation. Following the field study, teams participated in mentoring sessions at UTM, where industry experts and academics provided tailored feedback and guidance.

On the final competition day on 8 February, teams presented their ideas to a distinguished panel of ten industry experts and five academics. In the High School Category, Chan Sui Ki Perpetual Help College received the gold award, Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section) the silver, and Santa Rosa de Lima Secondary School Chinese Section the bronze. In the Open Category, three UTM teams earned gold, silver, and bronze.

Dr. Fanny Vong, Rector of UTM, remarked, “This competition is designed to inspire entrepreneurial and innovative thinking in tourism—a powerful driver for sustainable regional development. By encouraging young people to take an active role in cultural heritage conservation and rural revitalisation, we are not only nurturing future leaders but also strengthening connections within the Greater Bay Area and highlighting career opportunities that extend beyond Macao.”

The competition was co-organised by the Macao University of Tourism (UTM), Kaiping Municipal Committee Propaganda Department, Kaiping Municipal Committee United Front Work Department, Kaiping City Tangkou Town Government, and the Macau Association of Jiangmen Youths. The event was guided by the Jiangmen Municipal Committee Propaganda Department and the Jiangmen Municipal Committee United Front Work Department.