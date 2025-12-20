i-ESG Launches Fully Upgraded Next-Generation ESG Intelligence Platform Powered by Domain-Specialized AI

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG, a leading provider of AI- and data-driven ESG solutions, announced the official release of its fully upgraded next-generation ESG intelligence platform, designed to elevate ESG risk analytics, regulatory response, and execution management. The new platform integrates domain-specialized NLP, RAG, and Layered Agentic AI models, backed by over 10 ESG-focused technology patents, a proprietary 7-million-record ESG database, and a data architecture mapped to more than 500 global ESG regulations and standards.The enhanced platform reinforces key capabilities including:∙ High-resolution ESG risk identification and deep analytics∙ Real-time monitoring of global regulatory changes∙ Automated and tailored ESG improvement recommendations∙ Intelligent automation across more than six ESG-specialized modules, including assessment, reporting, carbon management, and supply chain oversight∙ AI-driven decision-support aligned with global frameworks and sector-specific needsEach module is powered by a customized AI engine, enabling companies to gain precise, actionable insights and rapidly execute ESG improvements. By combining DX (Digital Transformation) with AX (AI Transformation), i-ESG delivers a step-change in operational efficiency—reducing cost, minimizing resource requirements, and significantly accelerating response to evolving ESG expectations. This integrated approach is recognized as achievable only through deep ESG domain expertise combined with advanced AI application capabilities.i-ESG’s technology and market leadership have been validated globally through government and institutional invitations across Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, and Europe. The company has earned prestigious recognitions including the Korea AI Awards (Solution Grand Prize), Forbes CSR Award, ADB Challenge Winner, APAC Top Data Driven Platform 2025, as well as B-Corp certification, UNGC membership, and expanding partnerships with governments, international organizations, and global corporations.CEO Bell Jongwoong Kim, a member of the MIT Sustainability Initiative and Climate Ambassador at the U.S.-based climate think tank Climate Interactive, emphasized the necessity of domain-led AI innovation, stating:“ESG is inherently complex and rapidly evolving. The integration of DX and AX is critical, but it cannot be achieved through an IT-driven approach alone. It requires deep understanding of the ESG domain and the capability to apply specialized AI models effectively. i-ESG will continue advancing practical, execution-oriented ESG solutions that deliver real value to companies navigating global sustainability demands.”

