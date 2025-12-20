MPD Investigating MacArthur Boulevard Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying multiple suspects who robbed a teenager in Northwest.

On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the victim was walking in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest, when several suspects approached him, assaulted him, and robbed him of his shoes.

Four of the suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25189565