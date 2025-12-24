MPD Investigating Crash that Injured MPD Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that seriously injured an on-duty officer.

On December 23, 2025, at approximately 10:10 p.m., an MPD officer was assisting a broken down motorist in the eastbound lanes of I-695 in the area of South Capitol Street. The officer was on foot, outside of his cruiser, when he was struck by a secondary motorist at a high rate of speed.

Fellow officers immediately began rendering care and the officer was transported to a local hospital. The injured officer remains hospitalized, receiving treatment of serious injuries.

The striking driver remained on the scene and was also transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the broken down vehicle was not injured.

Detectives from MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are handling the case. All lanes of I-695 have reopened.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our law enforcement partners who assisted us during the response to this incident.

Note for the media: There is no media staging area for this incident. No further updates will be provided until the Public Information Office reopens Wednesday morning.

