Government adopts multi-pronged approach to optimise business environment in Macao

MACAU, December 20 - The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, today stated that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government's revised incentive measures on property purchase tax would take effect on 1 January 2026, benefitting all Macao residents.

Mr Tai was speaking to the media after attending the reception marking the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR. He said that, in order to alleviate further the tax burden on homebuyers and support the orderly functioning of the real estate market, the MSAR Government would introduce – with effect from 1 January 2026 – a policy exempting the first six million patacas of a property’s transaction value from the stamp duty otherwise payable by Macao residents purchasing residential units in the city.

Mr Tai urged homebuyers to take note of the eligibility date for the tax exemption: for a transaction to qualify, the first supporting document submitted as proof of purchase must not carry an earlier date.

Additionally, the maximum loan-to-value ratio for residential mortgages will be increased from 70 percent to 80 percent with effect from 1 January 2026.

The new measures apply to adult Macao residents, including both permanent and non-permanent residents, Mr Tai said. In cases where a residential unit is jointly purchased by multiple individuals, including minors, eligibility will depend on the familial relationships among the buyers. The Monetary Authority of Macao will issue relevant guidelines in due course.

In other comments, Secretary Tai said the Government was closely monitoring the impact of the closure of satellite casino operations on surrounding commercial districts, and was actively studying and implementing measures to improve the business environment and draw foot traffic to those areas.

Regarding the phasing out of satellite casino operations, Mr Tai said the MSAR Government was maintaining close communication with local businesses to understand their needs during the transition.

The Government has rolled out measures to improve the business environment and boost the flow of visitors to the affected areas of the city. Some initiatives have already been implemented, such as enhancing connectivity between NAPE and ZAPE, upgrading infrastructure, and widening pedestrian crossings.

In response to merchants’ requests, the Government has organised various events, such as the ongoing “Light Up Macao 2025” festival, which has been extended to include the NAPE district. More themed festivals are planned for NAPE.

Additionally, relevant authorities have issued operating licences permitting restaurants in the district to set up al fresco dining areas, a move that has received positive feedback.

The MSAR Government would continue to monitor changes in the business environment faced by local merchants and, through interdepartmental collaboration, would continue to enhance and support a favourable business climate, said Mr Tai.