Macao Polytechnic University Holds Flag-Raising Ceremony to Celebrate the 26th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR

MACAU, December 20 - To celebrate the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) held a flag-raising ceremony on the morning of 20 December at its main campus. The ceremony was attended by the Rector of MPU, Marcus Im; members of the Administrative Board; Deans and Associate Deans of various faculties; heads of departments; and staff and students. Together, they extended their sincere wishes to the motherland and Macao, wishing for Macao’s continued prosperity, stability, and the attainment of new milestones.

Marcus Im noted that this year marks the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the 26th anniversary of the Macao SAR, and the upcoming 45th anniversary of MPU. He emphasised that the gathering of staff and students for the ceremony was of great significance. Guided by its educational philosophy of “rooted in Macao, backed by the Motherland, facing the world, and striving for excellence,”, MPU is committed to nurturing outstanding patriotic talents and strengthening young students’ sense of responsibility towards the nation and Macao. Through its annual series of activities, the university enables staff and students to experience the successful implementation of “One Country, Two Systems” in Macao, further cultivating their love for the country and Macao, and encouraging them to integrate into and serve the overall development of the nation, contributing wisdom and strength to the construction of Macao and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The flag-raising ceremony commenced at 8:00 a.m. and was conducted by the MPU National Flag Team. With firm and synchronised steps, the honour guard escorted the national flag of the People’s Republic of China, the Macao SAR regional flag, and the MPU flag into the venue. Accompanied by the majestic melody of the national anthem, the Five-star Red Flag was hoisted. All attendees stood in solemn silence and paid their respects to the national flag.

Also present at the ceremony were: Vice-Rector Vivian Lei, Secretary-General Carmen Mok, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences Lam Chan Tong, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sports Kenny Ng, Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Translation Zhang Yunfeng, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design Lai Mei Ki, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Lam Fat Iam, Associate Dean Cora Wong, Dean of the Faculty of Business Samuel Huang, Head of the Academic Affairs Department Christy Cheong, Head of the Administration and Finance Department Louisa Ian, Head of Campus Management and Development Department Kenneth Lam, Head of the Information Technology Department Chris Ma, Acting Head of the University Affairs Department Teresa Lei, Head of the Student Affairs Office Alice Lao, Head of the Public Relations Office Ella Sio, and Acting Head of the Campus Management and Development Office Alicia Lei, alongside a host of other Macao Polytechnic University staff and students.