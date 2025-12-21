Taxi & Mobility Operators Scale Faster by Building Supplier Networks with INSOFTDEV SmartCar

Scaling into new cities shouldn’t mean rebuilding your business every time Grow through supplier networks while keeping full operational and commercial control Unlocking new revenue opportunities without adding operational complexity

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding a transport business into new cities increasingly requires coordination across multiple operators, suppliers, and regional partners. As demand for multi-city and cross-regional services grows, taxi, private hire, and ground transportation companies face challenges related to operational complexity, fragmented systems, and inconsistent supplier management.INSOFTDEV has introduced SmartCar Network Connect, a platform capability intended to support structured collaboration between transport operators and external suppliers as businesses extend their geographic coverage.The capability enables operators to integrate local partner fleets and suppliers into a centralized operational environment. Rather than duplicating dispatch systems or establishing new branches, companies can coordinate bookings, supplier participation, and operational rules across multiple cities or regions from a single platform.“Expanding into new regions often introduces operational fragmentation,” said Simona Rascanu, Partnership Manager at INSOFTDEV. “The objective behind SmartCar Network Connect is to provide a framework that allows operators to coordinate supplier participation while keeping core operational processes centralized.”Coordinating Multi-City OperationsSmartCar Network Connect is designed to support scenarios where operators manage bookings across multiple locations and distribute trips between their own fleet and approved suppliers based on predefined criteria such as availability, location, or commercial agreements.Use cases include airport transfers, intercity transport, and corporate mobility services, where service coverage may depend on collaboration with regional partners rather than fully owned fleets.The approach allows operators to:- Coordinate services across multiple cities using local suppliers- Adjust capacity in response to demand fluctuations- Apply consistent operational rules across regions- Monitor supplier participation within a unified systemIntroducing Structure to Supplier CollaborationTraditional subcontracting models often rely on loosely connected systems and manual coordination. SmartCar Network Connect introduces standardized workflows and reporting mechanisms intended to provide visibility into supplier activity while preserving centralized control over dispatch logic, pricing rules, and customer interactions.Suppliers are connected to existing booking and dispatch workflows, while operators retain responsibility for customer-facing processes and operational oversight. This structure is intended to support longer-term collaboration and clearer accountability between parties.“Our focus is on enabling controlled, measurable collaboration,” Rascanu added. “The platform is designed to support predictable operations rather than ad-hoc outsourcing.”Supporting Regional and International GrowthSmartCar Network Connect forms part of the broader SmartCar mobility platform used by transport operators in multiple markets. The capability is intended to support both gradual geographic expansion—adding suppliers incrementally—and broader regional scaling when responding to new contracts or service requirements.By standardizing how suppliers are integrated and managed, operators can expand service coverage while maintaining consistency in operations and reporting.Further information about SmartCar Network Connect is available at:

