INSOFTDEV Expands Booking.com Integration: Now Supports Genius Discounts

Genius Feature SmartCar’s real-time dispatch dashboard and mobile apps for drivers and passengers in action. SmartCar’s advanced analytics and AI dashboard visualizing key performance metrics, bookings, and operational insights in real time.

INSOFTDEV announces a major update to its SmartCar platform with extended Booking.com integration, enabling operators to automatically apply Genius discounts.

This integration is another step toward our mission to simplify mobility management for operators worldwide.” — Simona Rascanu

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSOFTDEV , a leading provider of mobility and taxi dispatch technology, today announced an important enhancement to its SmartCar platform: extended Booking.com integration with support for Genius discounts.As an official Booking.com Technology Partner, INSOFTDEV continues to strengthen connectivity between global travel platforms and local mobility operators. With this new release, operators using SmartCar can:✅ Automatically apply Genius offers to eligible travelers✅ Synchronize pricing and loyalty promotions across Booking.com and SmartCar✅ Gain higher visibility on Booking.com, improving conversion rates✅ Manage bookings, pricing, and customer communications in real-time through a single platformBy enabling Genius discounts, we help our clients stay competitive, win more bookings, and deliver a seamless travel experience for end-customers.The SmartCar platform already provides:✅ Advanced dispatcher & backoffice dashboards✅ Driver and customer mobile apps for real-time updates✅ Integration with multiple global distribution channelsScalable deployment options both in the cloud and on-premisesWith Genius discounts now supported, SmartCar operators are better positioned to maximize revenue and customer loyalty, especially in competitive travel and airport transfer markets.About INSOFTDEVINSOFTDEV is a UK-based technology company specializing in mobility and taxi dispatch solutions. Its flagship SmartCar platform is a B2B SaaS ecosystem serving operators in Europe, Asia, and beyond, offering cloud and on-premises deployments, Booking.com API integration, and 24/7 mission-critical support.For more information, visit: https://insoftdev.com

