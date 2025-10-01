INSOFTDEV Expands Booking.com Integration: Now Supports Genius Discounts
INSOFTDEV announces a major update to its SmartCar platform with extended Booking.com integration, enabling operators to automatically apply Genius discounts.
As an official Booking.com Technology Partner, INSOFTDEV continues to strengthen connectivity between global travel platforms and local mobility operators. With this new release, operators using SmartCar can:
✅ Automatically apply Genius offers to eligible travelers
✅ Synchronize pricing and loyalty promotions across Booking.com and SmartCar
✅ Gain higher visibility on Booking.com, improving conversion rates
✅ Manage bookings, pricing, and customer communications in real-time through a single platform
By enabling Genius discounts, we help our clients stay competitive, win more bookings, and deliver a seamless travel experience for end-customers.
The SmartCar platform already provides:
✅ Advanced dispatcher & backoffice dashboards
✅ Driver and customer mobile apps for real-time updates
✅ Integration with multiple global distribution channels
Scalable deployment options both in the cloud and on-premises
With Genius discounts now supported, SmartCar operators are better positioned to maximize revenue and customer loyalty, especially in competitive travel and airport transfer markets.
About INSOFTDEV
INSOFTDEV is a UK-based technology company specializing in mobility and taxi dispatch solutions. Its flagship SmartCar platform is a B2B SaaS ecosystem serving operators in Europe, Asia, and beyond, offering cloud and on-premises deployments, Booking.com API integration, and 24/7 mission-critical support.
For more information, visit: https://insoftdev.com
Simona Rascanu
INSOFTDEV
+44 20 3150 0250
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.